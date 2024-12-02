Liverpool FC has announced that PayPal has become the club’s official digital payment partner in a new global, multi-year agreement.

This comes as PayPal’s first partnership with a Premier League club, solidifying the company’s position as a payment provider for football fans worldwide.

Optimising online and in-person payments for football fans

According to its data, PayPal has over 400 million active accounts across 200 markets, supporting transactions in 25 currencies. With expertise in secure and flexible payment solutions, the company plans to improve how Liverpool FC fans engage with the club and football experiences, online and in-person.

This is set to be achieved through PayPal+, the company’s free loyalty programme, launched in the UK at the beginning of November 2025. The programme enables fans to earn reward points when using PayPal to pay for matchday purchases, adding to the experience and boosting engagement. Additionally, as part of this deal, the two organisations intend to reward loyalty.

Beginning with the Bluer tier, consumers will be able to unlock Gold and Black tiers as they earn more points, with each tier recognising loyalty with rewards. Gold and Black tier members benefit from points worth up to 50% more at checkout, together with access to other exclusive Liverpool FC perks.

Furthermore, now available as a payment option across LFC’s digital platforms, PayPal plans to also become the club’s preferred digital payment method. With this integration, PayPal is set to be featured more prominently on checkout and payment screens across the club’s ecommerce and All Red platforms, simplifying how fans complete their transactions.

According to Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal, the global partnership with LFC is solidifying the company’s relationship with sports fans across the world. Adding to this, Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool FC, stated that the move comes as a step forward in the club’s commitment to development, ensuring that fans can engage with it in a secure way.

The strategic agreement will also see PayPal and Liverpool FC working on initiatives that improve the profile of LFC Women and scale grassroots football programmes via LFC Foundation. This will facilitate the advancement of the next generation of talent and expand the game at all levels.