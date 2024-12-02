BENEFIT and Ant International plan cross-border QR link

BENEFIT and Ant International have outlined plans to introduce cross-border QR payments linking Bahrain’s domestic BENEFIT QR system with Alipay+ by 2026. The arrangement, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, is intended to establish a framework for cross-border transactions that can operate between Bahrain and a wide range of international markets.

Under the plan, more than 15,000 merchants across Bahrain would be able to accept QR-based payments from users of Alipay+’s partner wallets. According to the official press release, Alipay+ acts as a gateway connecting over 1.8 billion consumer accounts from more than 40 digital payment providers and is accepted at around 150 million merchants in over 100 jurisdictions.

The main scope of the partnership

The MoU also paves the way for potential outbound payment capabilities, enabling consumers in Bahrain to use domestic payment methods abroad through BENEFIT’s network, which is connected to all banks in the country. If implemented, these payments would be accepted at merchants connected to Alipay+ across multiple regions.

According to representatives from BENEFIT, the initiative is part of a general effort to expand the organisation’s international reach and expand Bahrain’s role in regional financial infrastructure. They noted that creating a cross-border payment channel could support ongoing digital transformation efforts within the financial sector and strengthen the connection between domestic systems and international platforms. BENEFIT officials added that the cooperation aligns with national objectives aimed at supporting a technology-driven economy and attracting investment tied to financial innovation.

Officials from Ant International stated that the company views Bahrain as an important market within the Middle East and that the partnership with BENEFIT is intended to enable merchants in the country to accept payments from visitors using Alipay+ partner wallets. They added that both parties plan to work together to enable Bahraini consumers to access Alipay+ services when travelling abroad. Beyond Bahrain, Alipay+ is already integrated into 10 national QR payment schemes, including systems in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.