Aero has partnered with DNA Payments to offer retailers a unified sales and payment platform across both in-person and online purchases.

Leveraging Aero’s Web-based POS and DNA Payments’ Wi-Fi-enabled terminals, businesses can run their operations from their Aero website for both online and in-store payments, all on one platform.

Unified payment experiences

With the alliance, retailers can access integrated payment services within their broader suite of merchant tools, such as unified stock management, POS, and website performance. For those with both in-store and online channels, managing purchases, refunds, and other payments is a challenge.

DNA Payments aims to help by delivering its omnichannel payment solution to Aero Commerce merchants so that they can track and manage every transaction, regardless of whether it was made through Aero’s POS or an online checkout. This aims to simplify the entire payment process, unlocking faster transactions, easier refunds, and reduced costs.

Aero Commerce believes that retailers have long faced a complex process when running disconnected online and in-store systems. This is why the company aims to help address this challenge by offering a single platform that drives every part of retail, including ecommerce and POS. The partnership with DNA Payments strengthens this mission, allowing merchants to make payments easily through the Aero POS on their terminals.

DNA Payments mentioned that omnichannel payments have the potential to fix some of the most difficult issues retailers are facing in today’s market. The partnership’s goal is to deliver an experience that many consumers expect and demand, including convenient payment and shopping both online and in-store.

The partnership between the two companies started back in 2024, when Aero Commerce and DNA Payments joined forces to provide partners with robust and flexible acquiring and checkout solutions for their ecommerce platforms. DNA Payments' customisable website checkout pages offer easy integration with full technical support and a suite of card acceptance and alternative payment methods, all on one platform with DNA Acquiring. Once integrated, the solution ensures high conversion rates and low cart abandonment levels, enabling online customers to pay faster and more safely.