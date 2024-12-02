DNA Payments and Aero Commerce join forces



According to the official announcement, this is a significant step in the company's journey to provide partners with robust and flexible acquiring and checkout solutions for their ecommerce platforms. The combined solution is intended to help provide online retailers with a feature-rich, lightning-fast, fully extendable, and scalable high-performance payments platform.





DNA Payments' feature-rich, customisable website checkout pages seek to offer easy integration with full technical support and a suite of card acceptance and alternative payment methods available, all under one roof with DNA Acquiring.











Once integrated with online stores, the checkout solution ensures conversion rates are kept at their highest and shopping cart abandonment is low, meaning online consumers can pay the way they want to, quickly, securely, and seamlessly, all with the business's branding throughout the consumer buying journey.





About DNA Payments

DNA Payments’ enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform uses an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance. Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.







About Aero Commerce

Aero is a performance-based ecommerce platform designed to better suit the needs of retailers that are serious about ecommerce. The platform is feature-rich, lightning-fast, fully extendable, and scalable. Retailers can expect the delivery of truly bespoke, personalised ecommerce stores optimised for the highest possible conversion rates and lowest possible server infrastructure costs. The platform's admin interface is intuitive and simple to use. It allows retailers and ecommerce teams to manage products, sales, promotions, merchandising, and dispatching with ease. Integrations with stock control, ERP, warehouse management, and accounting systems are all achieved through the extendibility of Aero.

