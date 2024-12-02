Cash App to pilot Afterpay Instalments through new Visa Flex card

Cash App has moved forward to test a new instalment-payment feature by integrating Afterpay into its Cash App Card programme.

The pilot, expected in the coming months, will introduce a Visa Debit Flex Card that functions as a standard Cash App Card but also allows eligible users to convert upcoming purchases into scheduled payments at any merchant that accepts Visa. It’s worth noting that a general release is planned for early 2026.

Pay-Over-Time option added to existing card infrastructure

The new card will operate within Cash App’s existing framework, which already includes fraud controls, weekly offers, and the absence of undisclosed charges. Customers who qualify will be able to activate the pay-over-time option inside the app before completing an online or in-store transaction.

According to representatives from Block, the parent company of both Cash App and Afterpay, the initiative combines the firm’s internal risk-assessment systems with Afterpay’s established instalment model. They indicated that Cash App users have shown interest in alternative credit formats and framed the development as part of a general shift in consumer borrowing preferences.

The product is designed to appeal to individuals who want short-term financing without relying on revolving credit lines. Instead of relying on traditional credit scoring, Cash App uses near real-time behavioural indicators such as income movement, spending patterns, saving habits, and previous repayment performance to determine whether a customer can access the feature.

The instalment structure spans six weeks and charges a disclosed finance fee, offering either six equal weekly payments or the option to settle the balance early. Initial spending limits start at modest levels but can rise if customers consistently meet repayment deadlines. Built-in controls prevent users from taking out additional instalment purchases if they fall behind on payments, affecting access across both Cash App and Afterpay services.