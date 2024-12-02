Digital bank and flexible payment provider Klarna has extended its collaboration with Blackhawk Network (BHN) to provide consumers with more choice for purchasing gift cards.

Coming just in time for the holiday season, the strategic move between Klarna and BHN plans to bring more flexibility to US consumers looking to acquire gift cards, which remain the region’s most-wanted holiday gift. Recent data shows that the market is expected to reach USD 447 billion in 2025.

More ways to buy, gift, and pay

Klarna’s rollout on Giftcards.com and with BHN’s partner brands will position flexible payments as the foundation of the holiday season, providing consumers with additional options to buy, gift, and pay. Americans can now utilise Klarna to acquire digital gift cards from over 350 brands on Giftcards.com. Also, brands that leverage BHN’s digital gifting platform can bring Klarna as a payment option within their own digital gift card stores.

When checking out, shoppers can select one of Klarna’s flexible payment options, including Pay in Full, Pay in 4, or Financing, used for larger gift card purchases. The company’s payment options bring transparency and incur no hidden fees, allowing consumers to see the total cost upfront, supporting them in better managing holiday spending.

Talking about the expanded partnership, David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, emphasised that, as the company is continuing to grow its operations across the US, the current move gives customers more flexibility and control over how they buy and give gifts. As digital gift cards are becoming more popular, Klarna aims to serve this demand and meet consumers where they prefer to shop. The company simplifies sending gifts through payment options that fit consumers’ budgets.

In-app Gift Card Mall now in Canada and France

Following the launches in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy, Klarna is also bringing its in-app Gift Card Mall presence to Canada and France, allowing consumers to experience Klarna-enabled gift card shopping.

In the Klarna app, consumers across Canada and France will be able to purchase gifts from several brands, as well as send gift cards to friends and family. They can include a personalised note and schedule the delivery.