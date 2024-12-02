Checkout.com has partnered with Pingo Doce, a Portuguese multinational food retail group, to help with its online store.

The alliance marks a shift in the retailer’s digital transformation mission, allowing it to offer a modern online shopping and payments experience to customers in the country. The group aims to bring its in-store value and convenience to digital channels, starting with ready-made food orders and planning to expand into a full online store.

Accelerating digitalisation

Leveraging Checkout.com’s Intelligent Acceptance technology, which offers AI, machine learning, and data science, Pingo Doce can optimise transaction processes, reduce friction, and increase conversion rates across its payment channels. This feature ensures a simple and reliable checkout flow for customers, especially during high-volume shopping periods.

The alliance also offers broader features such as network tokenisation, Fraud Detection Pro, and support for MBWay, cards, and wallets. These provide the group with the tools it needs to better serve the Portuguese market with payment methods that users already know and trust.

Checkout.com was chosen for its digital performance and local payments expertise, features that supported Pingo Doce’s ecommerce debut. The group sees the partnership as a milestone, saying that it can now offer its customers a secure payment journey. This reflects Checkout.com’s commitment to growing its presence in Southern Europe’s digital economy and powering digital payments.

The alliance allows Pingo Doce to unlock new revenue streams and improve customer loyalty through digital service delivery, bringing their retail experience online. Both companies share a mission to leverage performance, developments, and local expertise, applying AI-powered tools to maximise conversion rates and offer a smarter payment flow. They are also committed to offering optimised solutions that are tailored to their customers’ needs and demands while staying compliant with global and local regulatory requirements of the market and industry.

