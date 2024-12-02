Immfly partners with Adyen to expand in-flight payments

Airline technology provider Immfly has expanded its in-flight payments infrastructure through a collaboration with Adyen. The move aims to make onboard transactions more consistent in low-connectivity conditions and to support airlines seeking to expand secondary revenue streams. The companies’ systems are already in use across more than 50 carriers, with around 4,000 point-of-sale terminals processing tens of millions of transactions each year.

The arrangement brings together Immfly’s onboard digital platform and Adyen’s global payments framework, creating a single flow intended to reduce technical interruptions and minimise checkout times for passengers purchasing services such as retail items, seat upgrades or connectivity plans. According to representatives from Immfly, the objective is to place payments within the wider digital ecosystem rather than treating them as isolated interactions.

Operational Impact and Transaction Performance

The consolidated setup is designed to maintain functionality when aircraft are offline by queuing transactions for later processing, with retries extending for several weeks if connectivity remains limited. The system also supports tap-to-pay functionality, which the companies say shortens the authorisation stage. Internal testing cited by both firms indicates that combined or multi-item purchases can be completed in roughly half a minute, with checkout stages shortened by several seconds compared with previous equipment.

Airline staff using the terminals receive updated information on purchasing patterns and ongoing sales, to help cabin crews manage stock and handle transactions more efficiently. Officials from Adyen note that its risk-management tools are being applied within the joint solution to reduce fraudulent activity, a point both companies highlight as significant for environments where verification options are limited.

Beyond processing individual payments, the companies describe the system as a means for carriers to trial new onboard retail formats, introduce additional ancillary products and offer passengers a payment experience that aligns with ground-based expectations, regardless of currency or preferred payment method.

