Payment orchestration platform MoneyHash has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with noon payments to support access to localised payment methods across the GCC.

Through this partnership, MoneyHash and noon payments are set to allow businesses to integrate with the former and instantly activate regional payment options, including Mada, KNET, Benefit, Meeza, and Omannet, through a single API connection.

Mitigating fragmentation in payments

The collaboration combines the capabilities of MoneyHash and noon payments to address the issues that businesses face in MEA, especially the complexity of fragmented payment infrastructures. By merging noon payments’ regional coverage with MoneyHash’s orchestration abilities, the partnership offers businesses an integrated solution that optimises operations, supports market entry, and augments the customer experience at checkout.

Additionally, the joint offering allows for more efficient go-to-market deployment, simplified backend operations, and higher approval rates. With this combination, enterprise merchants and digital-focused businesses are set to be able to better navigate regional expansion. The collaborative agreement between the two companies also assists regional merchants looking to improve payment performance without the resources of managing multiple integrations or compliance protocols. The unified solution will provide businesses with the ability to deliver their customers their preferred local payment methods in each market, in turn scaling conversion and trust.

Furthermore, besides starting to work with noon payments, MoneyHash also joined forces with Foodics in February 2025 to enhance payment processing for food service businesses across the MEA. Initially, the two companies partnered in 2022, integrating Nigerian payment providers for Krispy Kreme. Since then, the collaboration expanded to include brands like KFC in Egypt and Emirates Catering in the UAE. Looking ahead, MoneyHash and Foodics planned to focus on payment performance optimisation, QR code payments, and Pay-by-Link for phone orders. This collaboration came right after MoneyHash secured USD 5.2 million in a Pre-A funding round. At that time, the company mentioned that solidifying its capital table features was set to enable it to expand its business and product offerings.