Worldpay has introduced support for Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone feature for merchants using the SwipeSimple payment platform.

The capability enables businesses to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone without additional hardware or payment terminals. The update means merchants can process transactions by prompting customers to hold their contactless cards, Apple Pay, or compatible digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone. Payments are handled through near-field communication (NFC) technology, which transmits data securely between the devices.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone feature relies on the iPhone’s existing security framework, which prevents card numbers or transaction information from being stored on the device or Apple’s servers. According to Worldpay representatives, this level of data protection allows businesses to manage transactions without compromising privacy or security.

Expanding in-person payment options

Officials from Worldpay noted that the addition of Tap to Pay on iPhone expands the payment options available to merchants who rely on SwipeSimple. The company said the update particularly benefits service providers, local retailers, and small businesses that prefer mobile and flexible payment tools.

CardFlight representatives added that the integration is in line with SwipeSimple’s focus on simplifying in-person transactions. They said the feature allows merchants to start accepting payments as soon as they opt in, using devices they already own.

To use Tap to Pay on iPhone, Worldpay merchants can open the SwipeSimple app, input the payment amount, and present the iPhone to the customer. The customer then holds their card or device over the iPhone’s contactless symbol until the payment is processed. For transactions conducted in Store and Forward mode, encrypted card details are temporarily stored on the device.

Tap to Pay on iPhone requires a compatible payment app and the most recent version of iOS. The feature is now available to Worldpay merchants using SwipeSimple in supported regions.