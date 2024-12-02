Fortuneo adopts Wero as European payment rollout expands

French online bank Fortuneo has added the European payment wallet Wero to its digital services, marking another step in the system’s expansion across the continent.

The service, developed by the European Payments Initiative (EPI), is designed to streamline instant payments across Europe and reduce reliance on American platforms such as PayPal and Apple Pay. Wero became available to Fortuneo customers on 22 October 2025. The move follows earlier integrations by Hello Bank, Monabanq, and the neobank Revolut. The addition places Fortuneo, which is part of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, among a growing number of European institutions aligning with the EPI’s vision of a unified payments framework.

European banks continue gradual rollout

Several major French banks, including BNP Paribas, Société Générale, La Banque Postale, and Crédit Agricole, had already introduced Wero earlier in the year, granting millions of users access to its instant transfer capabilities. The wallet allows individuals to send and receive funds using a phone number, without charge, and is compatible with major banks.

Revolut was the first non-French neobank to offer Wero, introducing it in France, Belgium, and Germany during the summer of 2025. Though the company has not issued a formal statement, users have reported that the service is functioning as intended, according to French media reports.

Further integrations are expected before the end of 2025. The German bank N26 has confirmed plans to include Wero in its payment offerings later this year, building on its previous use of local systems such as Bizum in Spain and iDEAL in the Netherlands. EPI’s acquisition of iDEAL means the Dutch service is scheduled to join the Wero network in early 2026.

Meanwhile, the payment service Nickel, which is owned by BNP Paribas, is assessing the feasibility of introducing Wero but has not yet announced a timeline. BoursoBank, a Société Générale subsidiary, has said it is still evaluating potential integration but noted that current customer demand remains limited. The bank continues to use its internal instant SMS transfer feature, which recorded 1.8 million transactions in 2024, according to Boursedescredits.