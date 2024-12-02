Payment infrastructure solutions provider Juspay has inked a strategic partnership with Mastercard to integrate Click to Pay in Brazil.

Bringing simplified online card payments with a click, the capability is currently available for approximately 129 million Mastercard users across the region. The move comes during a period when Brazil’s payment industry is swiftly expanding, with the growth being powered by the increase in digital transactions and the 7% expansion of ecommerce in the first half of 2025.

Optimising digital payments for Brazilians

Teaming up with Mastercard comes as part of Juspay’s commitment to improving digital payments for consumers across Brazil, while also supporting merchants in benefiting from higher conversion rates and decreased card abandonment. Additionally, the rollout assists the company’s strategic plan to solidify its presence in Latin America and serve the needs of consumers and businesses throughout the region.

With Click to Pay, online shoppers can link their cards to their Mastercard account once and benefit from simplified one-click checkout across merchants without needing to repeatedly input card details or passwords. Supported by passkey-based biometric authentication and issuer-verified credentials, the solution focuses on facilitating an optimal experience without compromising on security.

At the time of writing, Juspay positioned itself among the first technology providers in Brazil enabled to provide Click to Pay with Passkeys for Mastercard. The company is set to deliver merchants a plug-and-play integration that decreases the complexity of adoption. By utilising Juspay’s platform, merchants can include Click to Pay into their checkout flows, allowing more efficient checkout with tokenised credentials, increased security, and boosted conversion rates.

Furthermore, considering that Brazil’s payment landscape is rapidly advancing, introducing Click to Pay will facilitate a more efficient way for consumers to check out safely. Merging Mastercard’s payment solutions with Juspay’s technology expertise is set to scale the convenience of card payments for both merchants and consumers, enabling them to stay ahead in a fast-evolving market. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Juspay emphasised that the launch with Mastercard comes as a key step in the company’s efforts to augment the future of payments in Brazil.

Digital payments in Brazil in 2025

At the beginning of the year, Zaki Farooq, CTO and Co-Founder of PayFuture, told us more about how consumers and businesses made payments in Brazil and their implications for global fintech and ecommerce. The country’s payment habits were changing, with more consumers and businesses going for mobile payments and instant transfers to the detriment of cash. As digital payment adoption continued to grow in Brazil, attention was set to turn to underserved areas and long-term sustainability, with expanding infrastructure in rural regions, optimising fraud prevention measures, and improving digital literacy being significantly more important steps.