Orange Money Group has teamed up with Visa in a strategic collaboration intended to accelerate online payments in Africa and the Middle East.

Following the successful deployment in Botswana, Madagascar, and Jordan, where the two companies have already renewed their partnership, the virtual visa card has been rolled out by Orange Money Côte d’Ivoire. This launch reflects Orange Money’s commitment to facilitating a more inclusive and accessible ecosystem.

Taking their partnership a step further

With this current collaboration, Visa and Orange Money plan to advance their mission to offer users a simple, secure, and internationally recognised payment solution. The two companies intend to gradually launch the solution to additional markets, including Guinea, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Accessible through the Max it app, the Orange Money Visa virtual card enables users to create a card that can be funded anytime from their Orange Money account. Through this, they can benefit from safe online payments on local and international websites. At a later date, Visa and Orange Money intend to make available a physical card at authorised Orange Money points of sale.

When it comes to Orange Money, the collaboration with Visa falls in line with its goal to support financial inclusion, optimising access to digital services and allowing individuals to fully participate in the digital economy. Thierry Millet, CEO, Orange Money Group, emphasised that this move comes as the first step in making Orange Money a widely accepted payment method, having a presence in both major online platforms and local neighbourhood merchants.

Furthermore, adding to this, Ismahill Diaby, Vice-President, General Manager – Western and Central Francophone & Lusophone Africa, Visa, stated that by merging Visa’s technology with Orange Money’s local reach, the collaboration is set to provide a secure, yet simple way for more individuals and small businesses to pay online. This will allow them to be a part of everyday commerce.