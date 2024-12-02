Payment infrastructure provider Juspay has joined Visa in a strategic collaboration directed towards the large-scale implementation of Click to Pay in Brazil.

With this partnership, Juspay and Visa seek to mitigate the most significant challenges that the country’s ecommerce sector faces, including high cart abandonment rates due to checkout friction and the need for advanced transaction security.

Juspay and Visa’s strategic move comes just as the Brazilian ecommerce space is on a growth path. By offering a service that is more optimal and secure, the two companies plan to position themselves as supporters of the future digital commerce expansion in the region.

Bringing Click to Pay at scale

Based on the global EV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) standard, Click to Pay focuses on improving the overall online shopping experience. The solution removes the need for consumers to manually enter 16-digit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes at every purchase. In place of these complex processes, customers leveraging their Visa cards can finalise a transaction through a single click, utilising tokenized and protected credentials. This can be done regardless of the device or merchant where they are shopping, thus making the solution suitable for every situation.

When it comes to the implementation process, Juspay’s infrastructure platform is set to serve as the engine, providing merchants with a simplified integration. This reflects in retailers’ ability to scale conversion rates, as the customer journey is more optimal at a critical moment of purchase.

In addition to boosting convenience, the collaboration intends to focus on addressing security issues, as Click to Pay allows the use of biometric authentication, including passkeys. Through this, merchants get safeguarded by Visa and Juspay’s security infrastructure, enabling them to direct their efforts towards growing their business instead of on security.

The news comes on the heels of Juspay’s similar collaboration with Mastercard from October 2025, when the two teamed up to integrate Click to Pay across Brazil. The strategic decision came as part of Juspay’s commitment to augmenting digital payments for consumers across Brazil and allowing them to benefit from higher conversion rates and decreased cart abandonment.