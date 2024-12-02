



Led by Flourish Ventures, the funding round also saw participation from new investors such as Saudi's Vision Ventures, Arab Bank Venture Capital, and Emurgo Kepple Ventures, as well as Jason Gardner and other existing investors COTU, RZM Capital, and Tom Preston-Werner. The capital comes as an addition to a previous USD 4.5 million seed funding round from February 2024, when the company intended to further invest in its technology and expand across Egypt.











The progression to the current Pre-A funding round within 12 months underlines MoneyHash’s growth trajectory, highlighted by its partnerships with brands such as Fawry and performance metrics across regional and global markets.





MoneyHash’s development strategy

Focusing on supporting merchants in overcoming the current complexities in the landscape, MoneyHash provides a payment operating system built for emerging markets, augmenting existing payment setups and making them more efficient. The company created its product keeping in mind and understanding emerging markets’ difficulties. Additionally, HashMoney’s platform integrates with merchants’ pre-existing payment providers while offering several features, including a unified API for pay-in and pay-out operations, a customisable checkout experience, transaction routing with built-in fraud prevention and failure rate optimisation, and comprehensive reporting tools. This offering is improved by capabilities such as recurring payments, virtual wallets, subscription management, and payment links.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from MoneyHash underlined that solidifying their company’s capital table features allows it to scale its business and product offerings. At the beginning of its operations, MoneyHash centred its efforts on joining partnerships with regional investors to accelerate its market penetration. With Flourish Ventures supporting the company, MoneyHash aims to create a solid foundation for global growth.