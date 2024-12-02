The primary goal of this partnership is to improve payment processing for food service businesses across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The collaboration between MoneyHash and Foodics began in 2022 with the integration of Nigerian payment providers for Krispy Kreme. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include brands such as KFC in Egypt and Emirates Catering in the UAE. According to MoneyHash, its solutions have helped Foodics’ merchants streamline operations, reducing expansion costs and shortening implementation timelines.

Moving forward, the partnership will focus on three key areas:

Payment performance optimisation – aiming to reduce payment failures and improve transaction reliability.

QR code payments – enabling contactless payment options for in-store transactions.

Pay-by-Link for phone orders – introducing a payment solution for smaller restaurants handling phone orders through call centres.

According to the official press release, the MEA restaurant market, valued at approximately USD 33.71 billion, presents opportunities for innovation in payment solutions. The partnership aims to enhance efficiency and scalability for food service businesses in the region.

Officials from MoneyHash stated that the collaboration with Foodics is focused on improving payment operations for restaurants, creating a more efficient system for businesses in the sector. Representatives from Foodics, added that integrating MoneyHash's payment solutions aligns with Foodics' goal of providing restaurant owners with advanced technology to facilitate seamless transactions.

More information about the two companies

MoneyHash is a payment orchestration and revenue operations platform serving businesses in the Middle East and Africa. The company focuses on simplifying payment infrastructure by addressing challenges such as low conversion rates, payment failures, and fraud mitigation. By streamlining integration with multiple payment providers, MoneyHash aims to improve efficiency for businesses managing digital payments.

As for Foodics it is a restaurant and payment technology company offering a cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) system for food service businesses. Licenced as a fintech company by SAMA, Foodics provides management solutions for various food service models, including dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick-service establishments, bakeries, food trucks, and cloud kitchens.