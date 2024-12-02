Mastercard has launched Mastercard Access Pass, a programme designed to allow banks and commercial partners to add digital designs to existing payment cards.

The initiative is launching first in the United Arab Emirates through a collaboration with the McLaren Formula 1 Team and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), giving eligible FAB cardholders access to McLaren-themed digital card art and a set of fan-focused benefits without requiring a newly issued card.

The system applies an extra set of features on top of standard debit, credit, or prepaid cards. Users can activate the Pass through their digital wallet and receive the new artwork and associated perks within minutes. Mastercard has said the platform will expand to further regions and partners over time, enabling organisations to appeal to customers who engage with sport, entertainment, or other interest-driven communities.

A new layer has been added to existing cards

In its initial rollout, the McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass offers FAB customers limited-edition card visuals, access to McLaren’s membership programme, and entry to selected events and merchandise opportunities. The launch follows Mastercard’s earlier disclosure that it will assume naming rights for the McLaren Formula 1 team from 2026.

Industry research cited by Mastercard indicates a growing interest, particularly among younger users, for personalised and interest-driven payment experiences. A range of recent studies, including the company’s own New Payments Index, suggest that many consumers prefer digital-first products and respond positively to content or rewards tailored to individual preferences.

Representatives from Mastercard said the Pass is designed to act as a straightforward digital route into the interests that matter to cardholders, framing sport as an especially durable source of loyalty. Officials from McLaren Racing added that the collaboration aims to offer UAE-based fans closer access to the team’s activities and a wider partnership with Mastercard.

The McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass is currently accessible to eligible FAB customers through the bank’s mobile application. Participants can activate benefits immediately and take part in promotional draws, including a visit to the McLaren Technology Centre. Mastercard has indicated that further designs and associated perks will be released early next year.