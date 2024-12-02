Mastercard has partnered with L’Oréal to support beauty professionals and entrepreneurs by launching the L’Oréal Mastercard BusinessCard.

The card was initially issued by Clara, a Mexico-based spend management solution, and is the region’s only credit card tailored for the beauty industry. Its goal is to strengthen financial inclusion and fuel SME growth for salon owners, independent stylists, beauty creators, and distributors within L’Oréal’s professional network in Mexico. Rollout in other locations across the LAC (Latin America and Caribbean) region is planned with additional financial partners.

Financial solutions for beauty professionals

According to local Stylist Associations, beauty salons and related businesses across LAC are key in local economies as they provide employment opportunities and foster entrepreneurship. However, the industry is reliant on cash, with 90% of B2B payments handled in banknotes, checks, and bank transfers, which increases fraud risk and widens the digital divide. This can restrict professionals’ ability to access secure, convenient, and affordable financial services.

In the past, obtaining a business card meant in-person steps and long waiting times for a series of approvals. The two companies aim to simplify this process and embed financial solutions where salon professionals operate, making the process easier and faster. Mastercard, L’Oréal, and Clara aim to support underserved professionals and SMEs, turning financial access into a driver for growth across the region.

Key advantages of the card include discounts and points on salon products purchased through L’Oréal’s network, a $150 welcome bonus on initial inventory purchases, and access to product launches and pre-sales. For products outside of L’Oréal’s network, cardholders can accumulate points on other salon expenses, including insurance and utilities, and earn rebates on daily spending from over 50,000 global brands through Mastercard’s Easy Savings solution.

Businesses can also leverage growth opportunities such as access to L’Oréal Academy trainings, workshops, and exclusive industry events for networking and skill-building. The solution also enables entrepreneurs to make payments, access professional resources, and manage inventory, as these features are embedded into L’Oréal’s new B2B marketplace. It also reduces financial risk, makes reconciliation simpler, and allows users to save time with free access to Clara’s digital expense management platform.

Clara’s AI solutions, including Financial Analyst, are available 24/7 to identify saving opportunities, generate reports, and facilitate compliance for business owners looking for a clear view of their finances in real time.