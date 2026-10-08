NewsPayments

Mastercard and Tamatem partner on gaming payments in the Middle East

CP

Claudia Pincovski

08 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
gaming paymentsin-game paymentsalternative payment methodsdigital commercedirect-to-consumer
Companies:
Mastercard
Countries:
Middle EastAfricaUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi Arabia

News on Payments

Mastercard and Tamatem partner on gaming payments in the Middle East

08 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Getnet expands to over 30 European countries via single integration

08 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

PayDo partners with Convera to add SWIFT receive capabilities

08 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

mBank launches BLIK Recurring Payments in its banking app

08 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Payrails launches a hybrid merchant of record product

07 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Reports on Payments

The Future of Payments: A Blueprint for Growth

06 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Win customer loyalty with better subscription management

05 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026

01 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Connected Economies: The Next Era of Global Financial Connectivity

24 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Key Players In the EU Payments Landscape – 2026 Edition

27 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright