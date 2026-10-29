Mastercard has partnered with Beast Industries, the company founded by creator Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, to develop consumer and creator co-brand card programmes, along with experiences, tools, and financial education. The partnership targets creators and younger consumers who learn, shop, and build businesses online, with the aim of helping them turn ideas into sustainable businesses.

Co-brand cards and tools for creators

The partnership will introduce co-brand offerings with exclusive benefits and Priceless experiences linked to MrBeast's content. Mastercard and Beast Industries have not yet disclosed the card issuer, the markets where the cards will be available, or a launch date. Alongside the consumer cards, the companies plan to support creators who are running businesses, hiring teams, launching products, and selling to customers around the world. The offering will combine Mastercard's payments network, digital capabilities, and loyalty expertise with Beast Industries' creator ecosystem to help creators manage and scale their work.

Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mastercard, said the next generation is shaping culture and creating new forms of commerce at the same time, and that the partnership brings culture and commerce closer together. Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, said the partnership is intended to help people gain practical skills and the confidence to take their ideas further.

Financial education and Beast Industries' fintech push

Through the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Beast Philanthropy, the companies plan to expand access to practical financial education and community-based resources covering earning, saving, and protecting money. For Mastercard, the partnership extends its work in financial education, digital participation, and small business growth in the creator economy, and supports its commitment to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

Beast Industries has grown from Donaldson's YouTube channel into a business spanning media, consumer products, technology platforms, mobile, and financial services, with philanthropy as part of its model. In February 2026, it acquired US fintech Step, which provides banking services and financial literacy tools to teens and young adults. The Mastercard partnership adds card programmes and payment capabilities to that offering.