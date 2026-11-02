Klarna's payment options are now available to shoppers at US retailer Kohl's. Customers buying on Kohls.com or through the Kohl's app can choose Klarna at checkout to pay in full for everyday spending, split mid-size purchases into four interest-free instalments, or use financing for higher-value items. The launch covers Kohl's website and app.

Three ways to pay at checkout

The integration gives Kohl's customers a choice of payment plans depending on the size of their purchase. Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna, said customers should be able to shop in the way that works best for them, whether that means paying in full, spreading a purchase over four payments, or financing a larger item.

Kohl's is a US omnichannel retailer that serves customers through more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, as well as through Kohls.com and the Kohl's app. The Klarna integration applies to its digital channels, where shoppers can now select Klarna alongside the retailer's existing payment methods at checkout. Kohl's is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and describes its strategy as combining brands, value, and convenience for customers.

Klarna's US retail network

The Kohl's deal adds to Klarna's network of US retail partners, which includes Macy's, Saks, Sephora, and Nike, alongside global brands such as Uber, H&M, Ikea, Expedia Group, and Airbnb. In October 2026, Klarna extended its Lands' End partnership from the US to four European markets, following its launch on Lands' End's US website in May 2026. Klarna's merchant network grew 54% year on year in the second quarter of 2026.

Klarna, which describes itself as an AI-powered payments and commerce network and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, reports more than 120 million active users globally and processes around 3.8 million transactions a day. Its payment options are available online, in store, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company says more than 1.2 million retailers now offer Klarna, as it continues to add large retail partners in the US and in Europe.