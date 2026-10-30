Klarna has expanded its partnership with Lands’ End, making its payment options available at checkout in the UK, Germany, Austria, and France.

Shoppers on Lands’ End’s European websites can now choose to pay in full, pay in 30 days, split the cost into three interest-free instalments, or use longer-term financing, with availability varying by market. The integration is powered by Stripe and extends a partnership that began with Klarna’s launch on Lands’ End’s US website in May 2026.

From the US to Europe

In the US, Lands’ End customers can pay in full, use interest-free pay in 4, or choose longer-term financing, through an integration that is also powered by Stripe. The European rollout adds a pay-in-30-days option and splits instalment purchases into three payments rather than four. Founded in 1963, Nasdaq-listed Lands’ End sells apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniforms online, through third-party channels, in its own stores, and through its Outfitters business serving companies and schools.

Nicole Defren, Head of Central and Northern Europe at Klarna, stated that bringing Klarna’s payment options to Lands’ End’s European sites gives shoppers more choice in how they pay. According to Defren, the partnership also supports a brand with a loyal customer base as it continues to grow in Europe.

Lands’ End’s European business

Rob Weerts, Director eCommerce Europe at Lands’ End, stated that the brand’s customers value products designed to last. According to Weerts, giving them more flexibility at checkout, in the way they already prefer to pay, makes purchasing easier across all of the company’s European markets.

According to its quarterly filing, Lands’ End sells in the UK, Germany, Austria, and France under a licence from a brand joint venture in which WHP Global holds a controlling stake. Klarna, for its part, has more than 120 million active users worldwide and works with more than 1.2 million retailers, with consumers able to pay through Klarna online, in stores, and via Apple Pay and Google Pay.