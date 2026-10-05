Credit cards target different consumer needs

The MNC JCB Ultimate and MNC JCB Precious cards waive annual fees for the first three years and provide access to MNC Pay instalments, cash advances, and 0% instalment programmes for online transactions at participating merchants. The Ultimate card also provides cashback of up to IDR 200,000 (USD 11.14) per transaction, subject to applicable terms. Both products provide access to JCB privileges across its global network.

The two cards also offer different lifestyle-related benefits. MNC JCB Ultimate includes access to selected dining, shopping, travel, and wellness offers in Indonesia and Japan, alongside services including JCB Airport Lounge access, valet parking, and selected Japan-related travel and medical services. MNC JCB Precious provides benefits across dining, entertainment, and hotel merchants, as well as selected travel and JCB services.

All three cards support contactless transactions of up to IDR 1 million (USD 55.69). The MNC Kawasaki JCB Precious Card additionally provides benefits for Kawasaki motorcycle owners, including a complimentary towing service worth IDR 500,000 (USD 27.84) annually and a 10% discount on genuine spare parts at participating authorised Kawasaki Motor Indonesia dealers, excluding service charges. The Kawasaki card also offers discounts of up to 25% at Japanese restaurants.

Partnership combines payments and automotive benefits

The three products bring together MNC Bank’s banking network, JCB’s global payment network, and Kawasaki Motor Indonesia’s customer ecosystem. The partnership combines payment functionality with benefits linked to travel, dining, entertainment, shopping, and motorcycle ownership. The cards are available through MNC Bank branches and its MotionBank digital banking application.

The companies said the collaboration will also support the development of further consumer-focused payment products and services in Indonesia. The three parties remain committed to developing products that meet the lifestyle needs of consumers in the country.