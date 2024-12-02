The US Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organisation focused on advancing faster payments adoption in the US, has published a new white paper titled Instant Recurring Payments: Unlocking Opportunities in High-Growth Vertical Markets. Produced by the FPC's Instant Recurring Payments Work Group, the paper examines how combining the immediacy of real-time settlement with the predictability of recurring billing can address persistent operational challenges across major sectors of the US economy.

Five sectors in focus

The white paper identifies five verticals as having significant potential for instant recurring payments adoption: insurance, subscription services, utilities and telecommunications, investment management, and property management. Across these sectors, recurring payments have historically depended on batch-based processing systems, an approach the paper argues is increasingly misaligned with the operational demands of real-time financial infrastructure.

The report draws on capabilities already available through the Federal Reserve's FedNow® Service and The Clearing House's RTP® network, specifically Request for Payment functionality and standing authorisations. These tools, the paper argues, can reduce payment failures, improve cash flow visibility, and simplify reconciliation processes for businesses operating in the identified verticals.

Implementation and risk considerations

Beyond the commercial case for adoption, the paper gives substantial attention to the practical challenges of deploying instant recurring payments at scale. Fraud prevention is treated as a primary concern, given the irrevocable nature of instant payment transactions. The paper also addresses 24/7 operational readiness requirements, system integration costs, compliance obligations, and the need for clearly defined dispute resolution processes; factors that will weigh heavily on financial institutions and businesses evaluating adoption timelines.

The FPC recommends a phased implementation approach, offering strategic considerations tailored to financial institutions, businesses, and end customers alike. The framing reflects a broader recognition that technology readiness alone does not determine adoption; customer familiarity and organisational change management are positioned as equally relevant factors.

The FPC's executive director noted that recurring payments underpin broad segments of the US economy, from rent and insurance to digital subscriptions and investment contributions, and that the paper is intended to help stakeholders assess where the shift to instant rails can deliver the greatest operational and strategic value.