Shopify has launched Agentic Storefronts, a centralised feature within Shopify Admin that gives merchants out-of-the-box access to a range of AI-powered commerce channels, including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, AI Mode in Google Search, and the Gemini app. The rollout, which began this week, also coincides with the public availability of the Agentic plan, a new offering allowing brands that do not use Shopify as their primary ecommerce platform to list products in Shopify Catalog and reach shoppers across the same AI surfaces.

The development marks a significant structural shift in how online retail discovery and purchase flows are being architected. Rather than requiring merchants to build separate integrations or manage fragmented data feeds for each AI channel, Shopify's model centralises product syndication, keeping inventory and pricing synchronised in real time across all supported surfaces.

Selling through ChatGPT and beyond

For ChatGPT, which has hundreds of millions of users, Shopify merchants' products become discoverable by default through the Shopify Catalog. Purchases on mobile are completed via an in-app browser, while desktop users are directed to the merchant's storefront in a separate tab. Merchant-defined configurations, including pricing logic, payment methods, and checkout customisations, carry over to the AI channel. Orders appear in the Shopify Admin with ChatGPT referral attribution, and merchants retain ownership of customer relationships and data, remaining the merchant of record throughout the transaction.

Thousands of merchants are already active on Microsoft Copilot through Shopify, with Shop Pay set to become available there in the near term to enable in-context checkout. On Google, select brands have begun selling via AI Mode in Google Search and the Gemini app, underpinned by the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard co-developed by Shopify and Google. UCP has drawn support from a broad group of industry participants, including Walmart, Target, Etsy, American Express, Mastercard, Stripe, and Visa. Shopify has also indicated that UCP will power checkout within certain Meta experiences, enabling one-tap purchases.

Extending reach beyond existing merchants

The Agentic plan, now publicly available globally, is aimed at brands that operate their ecommerce on platforms other than Shopify. By adding products to Shopify Catalog, these brands can achieve visibility across the same AI channels as native Shopify merchants, without migrating their existing commerce infrastructure. For Google surfaces specifically, brands link their Merchant Center account via the Google & YouTube app in the Shopify App Store and provide consent to activate the integration.

The commercial model for Agentic Storefronts carries no additional transaction fees beyond standard processing rates, a point of practical significance for merchants evaluating the cost structure of expanding into AI-native distribution channels.

The broader context is one in which AI assistants are increasingly functioning as discovery and purchase intermediaries, sitting between consumers and merchants in ways that differ materially from traditional search or social commerce.