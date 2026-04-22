Visa has launched Intelligent Commerce Connect, a solution enabling businesses to integrate into AI-driven commerce via a single connection to the Visa Acceptance Platform.

The product forms part of Visa's broader Intelligent Commerce portfolio and is positioned as a network-, protocol-, and token vault-agnostic entry point into agentic commerce. It is currently in pilot with a select group of partners, including Aldar, AWS, Diddo, Highnote, Mesh, Payabli, and Sumvin, with broader availability expected across 2026.

How the integration works

According to the official press release, access is provided through the Visa Acceptance Platform, a modular payments infrastructure already underpinning a wide range of online and in-app checkout environments. Through that single integration, Intelligent Commerce Connect enables payment initiation, tokenisation, spend controls, and authentication for agent-driven transactions.

Notably, the solution supports both Visa and non-Visa card payments, broadening the scope for adoption across the wider ecosystem. It is also designed to work with multiple major network token providers, allowing agent platforms to connect to existing credential infrastructure without committing to a single vendor.

On the merchant side, the product supports acceptance of payments initiated through several emerging agent protocols, including Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol, Agentic Commerce Protocol, and Universal Commerce Protocol. This multi-protocol compatibility is a significant consideration given the fragmented and fast-evolving nature of agentic commerce standards.

Merchant discoverability and compliance

Beyond payment processing, Intelligent Commerce Connect addresses a structural challenge in agentic commerce: product discoverability. The solution includes functionality to help merchants expose their product catalogues, including descriptions, specifications, and pricing, to AI platforms, enabling consumers to discover, select, and complete purchases within an AI-driven interface.

For enablers processing transactions on behalf of merchants, the Visa Acceptance Platform handles orchestration and PCI compliance, reducing the operational burden of entering the agentic payments space.

Furthermore, the launch reflects a broader industry shift as AI agents move from informational tools to active participants in commercial transactions. Businesses across the value chain, from those building agent platforms to those processing the resulting payments, face a growing need for interoperable, scalable infrastructure capable of handling non-human-initiated payments at volume. Visa's move to offer a single, protocol-agnostic integration point is a direct response to that demand, positioning the network as a central layer in emerging agentic commerce architecture.