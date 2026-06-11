OpenWay and Visa have announced a collaboration to help financial institutions in Asia Pacific deploy new payment capabilities faster.

The arrangement focuses on reducing implementation complexity and shortening deployment timelines by aligning on selected Visa product requirements and implementation frameworks ahead of deployment.

Streamlining deployment on the Way4 platform

According to the official press release, the collaboration centres on making selected Visa payment capabilities available faster through Way4, OpenWay's digital payments software platform. Through the process of coordinating earlier on product requirements and implementation frameworks, both companies aim to simplify the integration process for financial institutions looking to launch new payment propositions without undertaking large-scale infrastructure replacement.

Way4 supports card issuing, digital wallets, merchant acquiring, and real-time payments on a single platform. It can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, as dedicated SaaS, or in hybrid configurations, offering flexibility to institutions across different operational environments.

Two Visa products are already supported within the collaboration framework. Visa Flexible Credential enables cardholders to access multiple funding sources through a single credential, while Visa Fleet 2.0 addresses fleet-related payment use cases. Additional Visa products are expected to be incorporated under the same arrangement in due course.

Context and market relevance

Banks across Asia Pacific are facing pressure to accelerate product launches while managing integration demands, operational resilience, and shifting customer expectations. The region has seen growing interest from both established financial institutions and fintechs in platforms that support faster iteration without requiring wholesale infrastructure change.

Rudy Gunawan, Managing Director (Asia) at OpenWay, noted that the collaboration is intended to strengthen the company's ability to support financial institutions with faster implementation of new payment capabilities on Way4.

Beyond Asia Pacific, OpenWay has indicated that earlier alignment with Visa on product requirements is expected to support future deployments in other regions as well, suggesting the collaboration framework may extend its geographic scope over time.