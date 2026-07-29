Mastercard and US-based Manifest Financial have launched a business debit card built for the creator economy.

The launch reflects growing efforts by major payment networks to treat online creators as small business operators rather than individual consumers.

The card targets a financial profile that differs markedly from that of a traditional employee. Rather than a single, predictable paycheque, creators typically generate income through platform payouts, brand partnerships, subscriptions, merchandise sales, affiliate links, and appearances, often arriving on different schedules and, in some cases, in different currencies.

Manifest's platform is designed to consolidate this activity, allowing users to accept payments, access faster payouts, issue invoices, track expenses and cash flow, prepare for tax obligations, and manage multiple income streams from one account. In addition, the platform also supports cross-border payments for creators working with international brands or audiences.

As a debit product, the card draws on funds held in a user's Manifest business account rather than extending credit. It is issued by MVB Bank, an FDIC-insured institution, and runs on Mastercard's network. Following the launch, cardholders will also gain access to existing Mastercard business benefits, including merchant discounts through Mastercard Easy Savings, fraud monitoring, identity-theft protection, zero-liability coverage for qualifying unauthorised transactions, and selected dining, travel, and entertainment offers.

Ginger Siegel, Mastercard's North America small and medium business lead, said creators are managing customers, cash flow, taxes, and multiple income streams without financial tools designed for how they operate.

A wider push to serve creator-run businesses

Card networks have been building toward this positioning for several years, as data increasingly points to the financial instability many creators face. Visa research published in April 2026 found that 86% of creator-run businesses are self-funded, and 49% have experienced late payments. A separate 2025 study found that 97% of marketing and creative agencies had encountered late payments from creator partnerships, in some cases delaying growth plans.

The Manifest card follows Visa's April 2026 partnership with TikTok on a creator-focused debit card in the UK, aimed at users earning income through TikTok LIVE virtual gifts. Visa has also worked with creator finance platform Karat and payments company Lumanu on related initiatives. Mastercard's own prior creator initiatives include its Business Builder debit and credit cards and small-business educational resources.

Adobe estimates that more than 300 million people worldwide identify as creators, while Goldman Sachs projects the creator economy could reach USD 480 billion by 2027. Manifest, which launched publicly in April 2025, has expanded across content, music, college athletics, name-image-likeness deals, talent representation, and creative agencies, and positions the new card as a means of unifying these varied income sources under one account.