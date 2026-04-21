Visa and TikTok have announced the launch of a Creator Card and business account designed specifically for content creators in the UK, providing faster access to TikTok LIVE earnings and tools to manage business finances separately from personal accounts.

According to the official press release, the product is positioned among the first debit cards of its kind for TikTok LIVE creators in the UK.

The card addresses a structural cash flow challenge in the creator economy, namely, income from TikTok LIVE arriving in irregular bursts as creators convert virtual gifts into diamonds and then into real income, rather than as a regular salary. Delays between earnings settling can make it difficult to cover costs or reinvest in their business. The Creator Card and business account enable creators to access these earnings faster and spend immediately, reducing the impact of payout delays.

Creator economy financial challenges

Visa research conducted by Censuswide among 1,000 UK professional content creators found that 49% have experienced late or inconsistent payments that affected their ability to run their business, 41% have turned down opportunities due to cash flow issues, and 37% report that payment delays cause stress or anxiety. Separately, 86% of creator-run businesses are self-funded, and 94% want to separate personal and business finances.

Visa estimates there are approximately 200 million creators worldwide, with the creator economy projected to reach USD 500 billion by 2027. The UK Creator Card launch follows Visa's Creator Report published in 2025 and a Creator Agent Pilot conducted with Karat.

Talking about the launch, Lucy Demery, SVP and Head of Visa Commercial Solutions Europe, said the launch gives creators faster access to income from TikTok LIVE, brand partnerships, and platform payouts so they can spend, plan, and reinvest straight away.

Further expanding on this, Paula D'Urbano, Country Manager for TikTok LIVE UK, Ireland and Baltics, noted that the partnership gives the LIVE community more ways to manage their rewards and turn their passion into a sustainable career.