Silverflow has launched Terminal-to-Cloud, a direct API connecting payment terminals to its cloud platform, removing third-party gateways.

The release addresses a structural characteristic of traditional acquiring infrastructure, in which a gateway intermediary translates messages between the terminal and the processing host. Through the process of removing that layer, Terminal-to-Cloud consolidates what has historically been a multi-vendor chain into a single, direct connection.

Targeting fintechs and agile acquirers

The product is aimed primarily at fintechs and agile acquirers building payments infrastructure without existing legacy gateway dependencies. For these operators, the conventional model has required taking on a gateway relationship (and the associated costs and compliance obligations) as a precondition for connecting terminals to a processing host.

Terminal-to-Cloud removes that requirement. Clients that adopt the API avoid gateway fees and the additional PCI DSS audit scope that a third-party processing layer introduces. Moreover, the reduction in intermediaries also affects operational resilience: a shorter transaction chain means fewer potential points of failure and, when issues arise, a single platform and point of contact rather than coordination across multiple vendors.

Silverflow has indicated that the solution is not limited to greenfield deployments. Larger acquiring organisations with existing infrastructure can adopt Terminal-to-Cloud on an incremental basis, replacing legacy gateway components over time rather than requiring a full migration.

The API is built on what Silverflow describes as modern technology standards, consistent with the cloud-native architecture that underpins the broader platform. Integration support is provided directly by Silverflow, without reliance on external implementation partners.