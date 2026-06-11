BoursoBank has announced a partnership with the European Payments Initiative (EPI) to integrate the Wero instant payment service into its platform by the end of 2026.

The integration will allow customers to send and receive money across Europe using a mobile phone number or email address, without needing to enter a recipient's IBAN. The service will be free of charge and available around the clock.

Extending access to younger users

A notable aspect of the partnership is BoursoBank's plan to make Wero available to customers aged ten to 17 who are subscribed to its dedicated 10-17 offering. According to the announcement, this would make BoursoBank the first bank in France to offer Wero to underage customers.

Wero, developed and operated by EPI, currently serves more than 55 million users across Europe, with 72% of that base located in France. The platform is built on real-time A2A infrastructure and is designed to function as a pan-European alternative to card-based and third-party payment services for everyday transactions.

Instant payments already being a dominant use case

BoursoBank's adoption of Wero comes against a backdrop of growing uptake of instant transfers among its customer base. In the first quarter of 2026, 88% of transfers initiated by BoursoBank customers were made via free instant transfers, an increase of five percentage points year-on-year. The bank has offered free instant transfers since 2019.

Furthermore, the press release also notes that, by transaction value, transfers represent a volume nearly five times that of card payments across BoursoBank's payment activity, indicating that A2A transfers already constitute a well-established behaviour, particularly for higher-value transactions.

Strategic alignment with European payment sovereignty

The Wero integration fits within a broader EPI objective to establish a unified, Europe-operated payments infrastructure that can compete with international card schemes and US-based digital wallets. BoursoBank's inclusion is described by EPI as completing its coverage of the French market.

The move also extends BoursoBank's existing suite of free payment services, which includes euro and international transfers, Open Banking-based transfer initiation, card payments and cash withdrawals worldwide, and compatibility with major digital wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay.

The Wero service is expected to be available to BoursoBank customers before the end of 2026.