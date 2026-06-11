Paymend and Phoenix Technologies have partnered to integrate AI-powered payment recovery into Phoenix's full-stack merchant platform.

The integration connects Phoenix's checkout, subscription management, CRM infrastructure, and payment routing capabilities with Paymend's dedicated recovery engine. Under the arrangement, when a transaction fails after Phoenix's existing intelligent routing, smart cascading, and dunning logic have been applied, Paymend's system analyses the failure, determines a recovery approach, and attempts to settle the funds. This process will draw on learnings from prior transactions to refine its approach over time.

A two-layer approach to failed payment recovery

According to the official press release, the partnership creates what both companies describe as a two-layer recovery system. Phoenix Technologies provides the underlying infrastructure for high-volume D2C merchants, including AI-powered payment routing, customisable checkout flows, subscription management tools, and CRM capabilities spanning the full customer lifecycle. Paymend sits atop that infrastructure as a specialised recovery layer, activating only when transactions fall through after Phoenix's own retention and routing mechanisms have been exhausted.

For merchants already operating on the Phoenix platform, the integration does not require additional technical work. In addition, the recovery functionality is available without a separate integration process.

The partnership addresses a challenge that is particularly acute for high-volume D2C operators: failed payments that are not recovered represent a permanent loss of revenue. At scale, declined transactions (whether due to insufficient funds, card network issues, or processor-side failures) accumulate into significant shortfalls that standard checkout and dunning tools may not fully capture.

The combined solution is designed to provide real-time visibility into transaction failures alongside automated recovery workflows, bringing both functions into a single platform rather than requiring merchants to source and manage separate tools.