Cash App, the fintech platform owned by Block, has announced the expansion of its youth-focused financial services to children between the ages of six and 12 in the US.

The new programme allows parents to create managed financial accounts for their children, with the children receiving a linked debit card for spending while parents retain full control over deposits and account monitoring.

Children will not have direct access to the app. The accounts can receive peer-to-peer payments from a small number of approved users, such as grandparents, and are eligible to earn up to 3.25% interest. Parents can use an existing allowance feature to schedule automated transfers to the child's account. Once a child turns 13, with parental approval, they can graduate to a broader Cash App account with access to additional services, including buying and selling bitcoin and trading stocks, subject to adult monitoring via a sponsored account structure until the user turns 18.

Market context and strategic rationale

Cash App reported approximately five million monthly active teen users ahead of the announcement. The expansion to younger children extends the company's existing teen financial services into an earlier demographic, with the stated objective of building financial literacy around savings and spending goals. The programme is designed to establish a product relationship with users from an early age, with a defined pathway to independent account access at 13 and full account access at 18.

The launch places Cash App within a growing market of platforms offering financial services to minors in the US. The segment has attracted regulatory attention, including scrutiny of MrBeast's acquisition of Step, a financial services platform for users under 18.

Commenting on the news, Kristen Anderson, Group Product Lead for Core Networks at Cash App, noted that the expansion responds to customer demand to bring children into the experience earlier, providing a foundation for learning about savings and savings goals.