Branch has integrated with Stripe Connect to offer platforms a digital wallet and branded debit card solution for instant worker payouts.

The US-based workforce financial infrastructure provider has joined the Stripe Connect ecosystem, allowing companies that pay drivers, contractors, marketplace sellers, and frontline workers to deploy a customisable digital wallet and branded debit card experience powered by Stripe Issuing. The integration positions Branch as the embedded digital wallet option within Stripe Connect, extending the platform's payout capabilities to include worker-facing financial tools.

How the integration works

The Branch-powered wallet operates within Stripe Connect's existing infrastructure, with Stripe continuing to handle the flow of funds. Platforms require minimal API development to implement the solution and no pre-funding. Once deployed, workers can access earnings instantly through the branded wallet and an associated debit card.

From the worker side, the wallet includes fee-free banking options and cash-back rewards designed to support everyday financial needs. From the platform side, the integration manages complex payout flows while consolidating payouts and spending within a single system. Branch indicates that the branded experience may also support employer objectives around workforce engagement and retention without increasing support costs.

Market context

The integration reflects broader momentum in Embedded Finance, particularly across gig economy and platform labour segments, where instant pay access has become a competitive differentiator for attracting and retaining workers. Stripe Connect already serves a wide range of platforms and marketplaces globally, and adding an embedded wallet option extends its infrastructure to cover worker-facing financial tools alongside its existing payout capabilities.

Branch's positioning within this space addresses a structural shift in how workforce compensation is managed. Traditional payroll cycles are increasingly being supplemented, or replaced, by on-demand pay infrastructure, particularly among platforms operating with large, distributed, and often non-salaried workforces. Digital wallets in this context serve a dual purpose: they accelerate fund access for workers while reducing the operational complexity of managing payouts at scale.

The embedded model also aligns with a wider industry trend of platforms seeking to consolidate financial services within their own ecosystems, reducing reliance on third-party disbursement tools and offering workers a more integrated financial experience tied directly to their earnings activity.