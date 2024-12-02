Fexco's Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) solution is now accessible to acquirers and merchants globally through the Visa Acceptance Platform, following a collaboration between the Ireland-based payments company and Visa. The integration marks an expansion in how DCC is distributed across international payment infrastructure, combining Fexco's currency conversion technology with Visa's cross-border capabilities and its Cybersource payment gateway.

Scaling DCC across global payment infrastructure

DCC enables international cardholders to see the transaction amount in their home currency at the point of sale or during online checkout, before confirming a purchase. The mechanism gives cardholders greater transparency over the cost of foreign currency transactions, which has become an increasingly relevant consideration as cross-border commerce grows in both volume and complexity.

The technical model supports more than 200 acquirers connected to the Visa Acceptance Platform, allowing them to activate DCC with limited integration complexity. By routing through a single platform connection, acquirers avoid the need to build or negotiate separate DCC arrangements, simplifying deployment for both in-store and ecommerce environments.

Sean Crowe, CEO of Fexco Financial Services, noted that the arrangement combines Fexco's DCC expertise with Visa's global acceptance infrastructure, positioning the integration as a means for acquirers and merchants to offer clearer currency choice to international customers while supporting transaction growth.

Andre Machicao, Senior Vice President of Visa Acceptance Solutions, pointed to the continued expansion of cross-border commerce and growing consumer demand for predictable payment experiences across markets and currencies. He described the integration as a way to extend DCC across the platform while giving acquirers and merchants a straightforward path to meeting those expectations.

Implications for acquirers and the broader ecosystem

The collaboration reflects a broader trend in payments towards consolidating value-added services within established platform environments rather than requiring independent integrations. For acquirers already operating within the Visa Acceptance Platform, the ability to activate DCC without additional infrastructure investment may lower the barrier to offering the service across their merchant base.

For merchants, the practical outcome is access to a currency conversion option at checkout that can serve international customers more directly. For cardholders, it reinforces the ability to make an informed decision at the point of payment rather than discovering the converted amount after the fact.

The integration of Fexco's DCC technology with both the Visa Acceptance Platform and Cybersource also signals the continued relevance of gateway-level services in delivering cross-border payment capabilities at scale.