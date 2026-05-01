Yuno and Flutterwave have announced a strategic partnership enabling merchants to activate African payment methods across multiple markets through a single API integration via Yuno's platform.

Yuno, a global financial infrastructure and payment orchestration platform, and Flutterwave, a Nigeria-based payment technology company operating across Africa, have announced a strategic partnership enabling Yuno merchants to activate Flutterwave's local payment methods, including cards, mobile money, and bank transfers, across key African markets through a single API integration.

The partnership gives merchants access to payments in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, South Africa, and additional markets, managed through a centralised Yuno dashboard for operations and reconciliation. By combining Yuno's unified global payments platform with Flutterwave's on-the-ground presence, regulatory licences, and local payment method coverage, businesses can enter African markets without requiring separate contracts or technical builds for each country.

Addressing African market fragmentation

Africa's payments landscape is characterised by significant fragmentation across regulatory environments, payment method preferences, and local infrastructure, creating barriers for global businesses seeking to expand into the continent. Flutterwave has built coverage across hundreds of local payment methods and secured licences across multiple African markets, providing the local integration layer that global merchants have historically needed to build independently.

Yuno's orchestration layer abstracts that complexity into a single integration point, enabling merchants to start in one African market and expand across the continent using the same technical infrastructure.

Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Founder of Yuno, said the partnership gives merchants a single, scalable solution to access African markets faster and with less friction, with confidence that the payments infrastructure is robust and compliant. Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said the partnership opens African payment rails to global merchants through orchestration, bringing the continent's payment infrastructure to international businesses with speed and simplicity.