Lithuania-based YamSoft, a specialist AI development and implementation company, has made available a suite of production-ready AI payment capabilities for payment service providers and fintech operators across Europe. The release follows the completion of an EU AI Innovation Grant, which carried a total project value of EUR 2,350,501, of which EUR 1,410,300 was funded by the European Union.

The announcement marks the transition of the company's AI payment infrastructure from a grant-funded development phase into a commercially deployable product set.

Four capabilities for payment operators

The platform comprises four distinct components designed to address recurring operational challenges in payments processing.

The first is dynamic AI payment routing, which analyses each transaction in real time, drawing on variables including card type, geography, issuer behaviour, and historical patterns, to select the processing path with the highest probability of approval. The aim is to reduce revenue lost to failed or declined payments.

The second component is automated PSP integration, intended to reduce the engineering effort required to connect with multiple payment service providers. The capability is framed as a way to accelerate onboarding and preserve flexibility for businesses that need to scale or switch providers.

Third is an AI-powered branding module for white-label deployment, which allows payment providers to launch products under their own brand using AI-driven customisation of the payment experience, without the cost of building proprietary infrastructure.

The fourth is AI smart reconciliation, which automates transaction matching across systems and providers. The stated aims are to reduce manual workload, lower error rates, and improve financial visibility.

EU funding context and market positioning

The EU AI Innovation Grant programme is a competitive award mechanism supporting the technical development of AI applications across European markets. YamSoft's grant covered the development and deployment of the capabilities now being offered commercially.

The company positions the platform as an alternative to in-house development for payment businesses, with white-label deployment available so that operators can bring capabilities to market under their own brand. The platform is described as adaptive, with continuous learning from transaction data cited as a differentiating characteristic of the underlying architecture.

YamSoft operates across payments, fintech, ecommerce, SaaS, and professional services. The company states that it remains engaged with clients beyond initial deployment until measurable results are achieved.

The European payments market continues to see investment in AI-driven infrastructure, particularly in areas such as transaction routing, reconciliation automation, and provider interoperability, each of which the YamSoft platform directly addresses.