B2C Distribution has partnered with Ecommpay to replace a fragmented payment setup with a unified, flexible checkout solution across its ecommerce portfolio.

The UK-based online retailer, which sells wetsuits, technical water sports equipment, equestrian products, and lifestyle clothing across multiple ecommerce brands, had previously operated a payment chain involving multiple parties. That structure limited visibility, reduced flexibility, and created friction in the company's ability to respond quickly to operational or technical requirements. The partnership with Ecommpay, a global payments platform, was designed to address those constraints directly.

Consolidating a complex payment environment

Working closely with B2C Distribution's in-house development team, Ecommpay built a tailored solution that integrates with the retailer's bespoke ecommerce infrastructure. The approach prioritised direct access to payment processes, allowing B2C Distribution to manage reporting, handle operational changes, and resolve issues with fewer intermediaries involved.

A key requirement was mobile performance. With a significant share of B2C Distribution's customers shopping on mobile devices, the company required express checkout functionality across all its sites. Speed and convenience at the point of purchase were identified as critical factors influencing conversion, and the solution was developed with that context in mind.

A company representative from Ecommpay noted that the previous multi-party structure had undermined B2C Distribution's growth plans and that the new setup delivers greater visibility and accountability within a more direct partnership model.

B2C Distribution's finance director described the outcome as a stable and flexible payments infrastructure built to evolve alongside the business. The ability to make changes to reporting or operational handling quickly, without navigating multiple external parties, was cited as a material improvement.

Implications for multi-brand ecommerce operators

The arrangement reflects a broader pattern among online retailers operating across multiple storefronts: the consolidation of payment infrastructure to reduce dependency on layered third-party systems. For businesses managing several brands under one operational umbrella, fragmented payment chains can create accountability gaps and slow response times when technical or financial issues arise.

By consolidating onto a single payments partner capable of adapting to bespoke technical environments, B2C Distribution gains clearer oversight of transaction flows and a more direct path to resolving issues. The solution also positions the company to scale its checkout infrastructure in line with future expansion without needing to renegotiate arrangements across multiple vendors.