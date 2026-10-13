UK-based Ecommpay has added Klarna’s flexible payment options to its platform, available to merchants through a single integration.

Merchants can now offer Klarna at checkout without extra technical development or third-party systems. The arrangement applies to merchants ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, in sectors including retail, travel and hospitality, fintech, mobility, digital goods, and insurance.

Payment options covered by the integration

Ecommpay merchants gain access to Klarna’s Pay in Full, Pay in 3 and Pay in 4 instalment plans, Pay in 30 days, and longer-term Financing. These can be added to a merchant’s existing payment set-up through one integration. The company says this removes the operational overhead that typically comes with connecting a new payment method separately.

Roman Tazetdinov, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ecommpay, described flexible payment options as a core element of the ecommerce checkout. He noted that many shoppers actively look for Klarna when completing a purchase. The company expects the addition to reduce hesitation at the point of purchase and deliver conversion gains for its merchants.

For Klarna, the collaboration opens a route to Ecommpay’s merchant base worldwide. Marc O’Fathaigh, Country Manager UK & Ireland at Klarna, said consumers increasingly expect to pay in their preferred way, without friction or unexpected costs. The official added that the single-integration model extends Klarna’s reach to merchants and gives more shoppers control over how they manage their money.

Flexible payments and the 2026 checkout landscape

The integration comes as industry analyses of 2026 payment trends point to merchants offering a wider mix of payment methods at checkout. In its overview of payment trends in 2026, Mastercard notes that to improve conversion, merchants expanding internationally are pairing card acceptance with local methods, mobile wallets, and flexible options such as BNPL and account-to-account transfers. The same analysis lists BNPL among the alternative payment methods that give small businesses more flexibility.

Unlimit’s analysis of 2026 payment strategies reports that consumers worldwide are increasingly adopting alternative payment methods. It advises businesses to make each market’s preferred methods available at checkout and to track which ones generate the highest conversion and approval rates. It also identifies payment orchestration as a response to the operational complexity of managing several provider relationships individually, combining payment methods, acquirers, and fraud tools in a single layer.

Ecommpay’s approach to the Klarna integration reflects the multi-method checkout strategies described in both analyses. For Ecommpay’s merchants, instalment and deferred payment options can now sit alongside their existing payment methods within one set-up.