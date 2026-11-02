easyShop.com, an online marketplace from the easy family of brands, has added Klarna to its checkout across 19 European markets. Shoppers on the marketplace can now choose Klarna's Pay in Full, Pay in 3, or Pay in 30 options, allowing them to pay upfront, split a purchase into three interest-free payments, or pay a month later. All three options are interest-free, and availability varies by market.

Klarna arrives ahead of peak trading

The integration follows easyShop's launch in October 2026 and comes as the marketplace prepares for its debut Black Friday and Christmas trading period. Klarna is available on easyShop in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It is not currently available on the marketplace in Hungary or Slovakia.

easyShop runs on OnCommerce, a marketplace platform that also allows retailers to register and sell through the site. Cas Paton, Founder and CEO of OnCommerce, said shoppers increasingly want flexibility in how they pay as well as competitive prices. He added that adding Klarna gives customers more choice at checkout and helps sellers on the marketplace capitalise on one of the busiest retail periods of the year.

Interest-free options with a fixed end date

Alex Rohloff, Interim UK and Ireland Country Lead at Klarna, said one payment option does not suit every consumer, and that easyShop customers can now pay in full, split a purchase into three interest-free payments, or pay in 30 days, with no interest and a clear end date. Payment options remain subject to eligibility, and the terms vary from country to country. The options are available to easyShop shoppers now.

The rollout adds to Klarna's recent merchant integrations in Europe. In October 2026, Klarna went live at The White Company, offering the UK-based homeware retailer's online shoppers the same Pay in Full, Pay in 3, and Pay in 30 options across its full online catalogue. Klarna also extended its partnership with Lands' End to four European markets in the same month.