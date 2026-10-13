Shoppers at The White Company, a UK-based home and lifestyle retailer, can now pay for their orders using Klarna. The integration is live on the retailer’s online store and offers three payment options: Pay in Full, Pay in 3, and Pay in 30 days. These options apply across the retailer’s catalogue, from a single set of towels to the furniture and textiles needed for a complete bedroom.

Purchase size shapes the choice at checkout

Klarna, which presents itself as an everyday finance network, links each of its products to a different type of spending. Pay in Full is intended for routine, lower-value purchases. Pay in 3 and Pay in 30 days belong to its Pay Later category, which the company aims at mid-sized purchases settled over short repayment periods. A third category, Fair Financing, covers the highest-value items in Klarna’s wider range. The current launch, however, is limited to the three options listed above. This tiered structure is the main reason Klarna sees itself as a suitable partner for retailers with broad product ranges. A retailer selling both low-cost accessories and large furniture items deals with very different basket values, and Klarna’s model allows one provider to cover both ends of that range at a single checkout.

Homeware involves larger and slower buying decisions

The home category stands out because of how consumers approach it. Klarna points out that homes account for a significant share of household spending and that buyers tend to take longer over these decisions. A bed, for example, can rank among the more expensive purchases a household makes in a year.

Marc O’Fathaigh, Klarna Country Manager UK & Ireland, highlighted transparency and flexibility as particularly important in home buying. In his view, customers should be able to keep using flexible payment options as their baskets grow, rather than seeing them restricted to smaller orders.

Partnership adds a homeware retailer to Klarna’s UK network

The agreement places Buy Now, Pay Later and pay-in-full options side by side in The White Company’s ecommerce checkout. Customers can choose between paying immediately and spreading the cost over a short period, depending on what they are buying. The partnership also adds another home and lifestyle brand to Klarna’s UK merchant base, in a category where order values can vary widely within a single store. For now, the service covers online purchases only.