Digital payments company Checkout.com has announced that it has adopted the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), an open standard for AI commerce, powered by OpenAI.

ACP enables AI agents, individuals, and businesses to collaborate to complete purchases, supporting agentic commerce for enterprise merchants.

Recent data from Checkout.com uncovered that agentic commerce could account for 21% of monthly household spending by 2030. To further support this shift, the company aims to provide merchants with the tools required to build custom agentic commerce experiences that meet their business needs, products, and customer preferences.

Instant checkout within AI platforms for merchants

Checkout.com is set to support ACP and allow merchants to provide instant, safe checkout directly within AI platforms such as OpenAI’s Instant Checkout. Through this, the company aims to allow them to scale their reach in this new AI-initiated commerce channel.

With Checkout.com developing secure agent experiences through a suite of tools, including verified onboarding, identity management, and fraud prevention, merchants are set to be able to maintain brand control while also ensuring that they preserve end-to-end customer relationships even when AI agents act on the user’s behalf.

The company is working with a range of partners, including Visa, Mastercard, and Google, to build global standards for secure, tokenized, and intelligent payments. This initiative centres on preparing businesses for a future where intelligent agents understand consumer intent and act on their behalf, transparently and within clear limits.

Furthermore, Checkout.com has teamed up with enterprise merchants who are in the process of connecting to this new standard. As part of these collaborative agreements, the company delivers the required infrastructure to offer real agent-based shopping experiences.

Checkout.com’s decision to adopt ACP comes just after the company joined forces with Pingo Doce, a Portuguese multinational food retail group, to help with its online store. The partnership assisted the retailer’s digital transformation objectives, enabling it to provide a modern online shopping and payments experience to customers across the country.

