Checkout.com has partnered with PRYPCO, a Dubai-based real estate investment and ownership platform, to provide acquiring and payment processing for its services in the UAE. Since going live with Checkout.com in July 2026, PRYPCO has recorded a 20% increase in payment acceptance rates, reducing revenue lost to declined payments. PRYPCO has now extended the partnership to cover payment processing for PRYPCO Mint, its real estate tokenisation platform.

Acquiring, tokenisation, and payouts

PRYPCO has integrated Checkout.com's acquiring and processing technology into PRYPCO Blocks, its fractional property investment platform. The integration is designed to support higher transaction volumes, including during peaks in demand around new property launches, and gives PRYPCO lower processing rates. Checkout.com's network tokenisation replaces card details with unique digital identifiers, protecting customer data and helping to reduce false declines.

PRYPCO also uses Checkout.com's global payouts capabilities, allowing customers to fund and withdraw from their accounts with near-instant access. Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, said PRYPCO's approach to a digital-first property journey matches the company's focus on digital payments, and that it plans to work with partners across sectors to develop digital payments in the region.

High-value payments in property investment

PRYPCO provides fractional property investment, blockchain tokenisation, digital mortgages, gold investing, Golden Visa, and will services through a single platform covering the UAE real estate market. The company has facilitated real estate transactions worth more than AED 20 billion (USD 5.4 billion) for over 110,000 customers. As the UAE's digital economy and property sector expand, high-value digital transactions of this kind require payment infrastructure that balances speed and security.

Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President of PRYPCO, said the partnership helps the company handle demand peaks when new properties launch, and that the improvement in acceptance rates shows why payment infrastructure matters for making property investment more accessible. PRYPCO Mint has been at the centre of Dubai's tokenisation programme since May 2025, when the Dubai Land Department launched a pilot for tokenised property on the platform. A secondary market for tokenised property on PRYPCO Mint went live on 20 February 2026.