The initiative, which is currently limited to UAE residents with valid Emirates IDs, allows fractional ownership in Dubai real estate starting from AED 2,000. Transactions are processed solely in UAE dirhams, with cryptocurrencies excluded from the trial phase.

DLD is carrying out the project in partnership with Prypco and under the oversight of several government and financial institutions, including the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The framework is being tested through the DFF’s Real Estate Sandbox. Zand Digital Bank is serving as the official banking partner during the pilot.

Regulatory collaboration and framework development

According to officials from DLD, the initiative is part of a plan to establish regulatory and operational guidelines for real estate tokenisation. The effort includes collaboration with Prypco and Ctrl Alt Solutions to support legislative development, promote investor education, and encourage the entry of specialised asset tokenization firms into the market.

The online platform provides detailed information about available real estate assets, including pricing, risk factors, and technical attributes. This setup is intended to offer prospective investors greater clarity and access to information before committing funds.

According to dubailand.gov.ae, officials estimate that tokenized real estate could account for as much as 7% of Dubai’s property market by 2033, representing approximately AED 60 billion (USD 16 billion) in value. Plans are in place to expand the offering beyond the UAE, with further digital platforms to be integrated in subsequent phases.