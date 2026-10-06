Caliza, a US-based cross-border payments and treasury platform, has partnered with Yala, a platform serving manufacturers, service businesses, and distributors expanding across Africa. Under the agreement, Yala will use Caliza’s infrastructure to support settlements with international suppliers across multiple payment corridors. Yala helps companies collect local-currency payments, manage distributor relationships, and access market intelligence, while the new arrangement adds infrastructure for international supplier payments.

Infrastructure supports international supplier payments

Caliza will provide dedicated USD virtual accounts and a dashboard for managing and monitoring transactions. Its infrastructure will handle international settlement, with stablecoin-to-fiat conversion incorporated into the processing flow. Payments supported through the arrangement can reach suppliers in China, the US, India, South Korea, the UAE, and France. Automated ledger processes will provide Yala with greater control and visibility over payment activity, while allowing the company to focus on connecting manufacturers and suppliers with distributors.

Africa’s merchandise trade increased by approximately 14% in 2024 to reach USD 1.5 trillion. The World Bank has projected that full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could increase exports by up to 81% by 2035. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for around 80% of businesses across the continent and contribute approximately half of its GDP, highlighting their role in future trade flows.

Stablecoins form part of the settlement process

For Yala, the integration provides infrastructure to support cross-border transactions across additional markets without requiring the company to build every connection itself. Ezra Kebrab, CEO of Caliza, said the collaboration will help address barriers African businesses face when accessing dollars for global trade. Babatunde Adebajo, co-founder and CEO of Yala, said the infrastructure will support the company's expansion across additional markets.

The partnership adds another payment corridor for Caliza and provides Yala with infrastructure to support businesses trading across international markets. For manufacturers, distributors, and service businesses, the infrastructure combines local currency collection with international settlement capabilities across multiple currencies and jurisdictions.