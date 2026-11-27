UK-based payment testing specialist Iliad Solutions is expanding its business in South Africa, targeting banks, financial services organisations, and software providers that want to improve the reliability of their payment systems. Iliad provides payment testing technology that helps organisations validate systems, identify issues, and reduce the risk of disruption when changes are introduced. The company works with banks, payment providers, and technology vendors on testing for payment schemes.

Testing as an operational risk tool

Iliad also provides standardised testing and helps organisations prepare for certification on payment rails. In South Africa, payment infrastructure is changing as a new regulatory regime allows broader participation in the payments ecosystem and financial institutions introduce additional services. As a result, testing has become a more important part of managing operational risk for banks and payment providers.

Iliad's initial focus in South Africa will be on organisations where specialist testing can support payment system development, integration, and modernisation. The company aims to build its local presence through relationships and opportunities that match its expertise. It is working with South African payments specialist Jill Murtagh, formerly Executive Head of Payments and Banking Operations at Bidvest Bank, to develop these relationships.

Building local relationships

Anthony Walton, CEO of Iliad Solutions, said South Africa's banking and payments sector has considerable depth and that Iliad's technology can help organisations address the challenges of developing and maintaining reliable payment systems. He added that the company's priority is to understand what banks and payment providers need, and then demonstrate how it can help.

Walton said Iliad has the payment testing technology and experience, and that working with the right people locally will be key to turning that into business. Iliad's solutions cover testing for card, real-time, and other payment schemes, and the company has previously worked with banks in Europe, including OTP Bank, and has developed testing standards for SEPA real-time payments.