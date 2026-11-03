Spain-based CaixaBank has extended instalment payments to in-store purchases made with Apple Pay on iPhone. Customers paying in shops can now split the cost of a purchase over two to 12 months when they use a compatible CaixaBank or imagin credit card in Apple Wallet. The service is managed by CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, the group's consumer finance and payment services subsidiary.

Choosing instalments at the point of sale

When customers double-click the side button on their iPhone to pay in store and select an eligible CaixaBank or imagin credit card in the Apple Wallet app, an option to pay in instalments appears on the screen, provided the card is eligible. Customers can then set the financing terms immediately, before completing the payment with Apple Pay, or configure the payment plan after the purchase has been made.

Once the transaction is complete, customers can review and change their instalment plan in the CaixaBank app, where it appears alongside their other card transactions. As with other Apple Pay purchases, Apple does not retain any user information relating to the transaction when a customer chooses to pay in instalments. Instalment offers on Apple Pay are provided by the lender, in this case CaixaBank, rather than by Apple.

From online to in-store instalments

The new feature extends a service CaixaBank launched in September 2025 for online and in-app purchases made with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad. Since 2022, the bank has also offered buy now, pay later options through its own mobile app, which customers can select before or after a purchase is completed. In June 2025, CaixaBank also launched Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses in Spain.

CaixaBank says the in-store option supports its aim of offering customers a more flexible and integrated payment experience. According to the company, CaixaBank Payments & Consumer manages more than 37 million active cards and serves more than 20 million customers. With the extension to physical stores, CaixaBank customers can now use instalments with Apple Pay across online, in-app, and in-store purchases.