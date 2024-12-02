CaixaBank has announced that customers across Spain can now split payments for online and in-app purchases when checking out with Apple Pay.

Through this move, customers with a MyCard card or an eligible Visa or Mastercard credit card can divide payments, offering them a more convenient and secure way to pay for a purchase over time. To start utilising the new capability, CaixaBank’s customers will need to add their CaixaBank card to Apple Wallet, if they have not already done so.

When checking out with Apple Pay online or in-app using an iPhone and iPad, users are set to be able to select their eligible credit card, and then tap Pay Later to view the available instalment plans. Afterwards, customers can select the chosen plan ranging from two to 12 months, depending on their card conditions, and finalise the checkout process through Apple Pay.

Apple Pay facilitates a simplified, secure, and private way to pay, and with all purchases, when a user pays with a card, the company does not store any of its information.

CaixaBank’s offering in Spain

By positioning itself among the first financial institutions in Spain to provide the ability to pay with instalments when checking out with Apple Pay to its customers, CaixaBank underlines its commitment to developments and following consumer trends. The bank has also been a part of projects that advance payment services on an international scale, including supporting the adoption of contactless cards, assisting with the creation of wearables that could be leveraged to make payments, and being among the first financial entities in Spain to commit to NFC mobile payments. Additionally, since 2022, the bank has provided BNPL options through its mobile app, which customers can select either before or after the purchase is completed.

Furthermore, CaixaBank recently rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone, which allows businesses across Spain to accept in-person payments without requiring additional hardware or payment terminals. Backed by global payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard, the solution was designed for businesses that needed flexibility, like restaurants, deliveries, or large establishments.