CaixaBank has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone so businesses in Spain can accept contactless payments easily, securely and privately.

The solution is backed by global payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard, and is designed for businesses that require mobility and flexibility, like restaurants, deliveries, or large establishments.

A better shopping experience

Leveraging this solution, businesses can accept payments with contactless cards and mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets, utilising only their iPhone and the Smartphone TPV app, without the need for any additional hardware.

The payment is securely completed using NFC technology and built-in privacy features to help protect customer and merchant data. Additionally, Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on Apple servers. Merchants can access this service by downloading the TPV Smartphone iOS app on an iPhone XS or later version, running the latest version of iOS.

Supported by Visa and Mastercard, the solution reflects CaixaBank’s commitment to offering improved services to businesses in Spain. Through Comercia Global Payments, the bank manages more than 805,000 POS in stores and has a market share of 30.5%.

Leveraging its specialisation model, CaixaBank provides businesses, professionals, and freelancers with solutions tailored to their demands and needs. The customer service is provided by CaixaBank Negocios, the division that develops products and services, with advice through financial support and day-to-day management.

Comercia Global Payments' goal is to offer high-quality payment management through partnerships and a commitment to its clients and employees. As a subsidiary of CaixaBank and Global Payments, Comercia Global Payments delivers complete payment management services to customers and intermediaries to meet their needs with adaptability. CaixaBank is committed to continuous development and offering improved services to its customers, values which are key to its management.