Silverflow has partnered with Buckaroo to implement Silverflow’s cloud-native card processing platform as part of its strategy to unify e-commerce and POS acquiring.

Following Buckaroo’s acquisition of SEPAY and its acquiring licence, the PSP aimed to consolidate its payment infrastructure, reduce reliance on intermediaries, and optimise its go-to-market plans. Silverflow’s platform has enabled Buckaroo to optimise scheme connectivity, automate reconciliation, and launch acquiring services on schedule.

Additionally, the partnership has enabled Buckaroo to:

Deliver real-time onboarding, authorisation, and settlement processes;

Launch SoftPOS features and mobile-first payment acceptance with minimal custom development;

Provide merchants with direct visibility and control with integrated chargeback and reconciliation tools;

Eliminate costly intermediaries in the acquiring process.

More about the Buckaroo x Silverflow partnership

The two companies plan upcoming initiatives, including network tokenisation for recurring payments and a fully integrated payment gateway across all channels. This collaboration marks an important step in Buckaroo’s long-term mission to navigate the rapidly evolving omnichannel payment landscape.

This initiative is part of the firms’ collaboration that began in 2023 when Buckaroo partnered with Silverflow. Through this collaboration, Silverflow provided Buckaroo with acquirer processing solutions to support its expansion, enabling it to scale its acquiring services across Europe and globally.

Silverflow merged its capabilities with a cloud-based API platform that met Buckaroo’s requirements for receiving a payment processing solution that provided robust data and functionality. By combining the payment knowledge and expertise of Buckaroo and Silverflow, the two companies aimed to ensure a fast and cost-effective deployment, while also meeting Buckaroo’s merchant growth plans.

Other partnership from Silverflow

In August 2025, Silverflow announced its partnership with payabl. to upgrade its payment infrastructure and accelerate growth. Following this announcement, the collaboration focused on a strategy of shifting towards a more agile, API-first technology, as well as unlocking faster time-to-market, operational reliability, and a shared development plan.

